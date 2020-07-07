EHO360 Expands Its Executive Leadership Team With an Emphasis on Hospice

BELTON, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EHO360 is an experienced national Hospice Pharmacy Benefit Manager with a deep understanding of the hospice system with hospice provider clients across the country. To expand its reach within the hospice sector, EHO360 welcomes Tammy Radcliff as its new Executive Vice President of Hospice PBM Services.

Ms. Radcliff is known as a valued professional among her peers. Previously employed at ProCare Rx, Enclara Pharmacia, and Abbott Laboratories, she has held several leadership positions spanning financial management, strategic planning, and process innovation. Ms. Radcliff is a senior healthcare executive with a proven record in directing large-scale operations and sales teams through projects focused on creating new lines of business and generating new sales growth.

Ms. Radcliff leads by example. She has personally volunteered with hospice organizations and professionally pioneered several hospice initiatives. "I believe in serving the Hospice community with the services we offer. As a partner, we have to find ways to improve their daily challenges while developing cost-saving strategies for the pharmacy benefit," said Ms. Radcliff. Her first steps will be to spearhead new partnerships for EHO360 by leveraging both internal and external relationships. She has a firm commitment to collaboration.

EHO360 views the addition to its executive team as a way to take a fresh look at how they approach the hospice community. "We are pleased to have Ms. Radcliff on our team. She brings forth an extensive background in Hospice Sales and Operations along with a stellar knowledge of working with Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Her passion for her work will be appreciated and fostered at EHO360," said Nicholas Opalich, CEO.

EHO360 is dedicated to Hospice with a patient-centered approach. By offering technology as a method to alleviate administrative burdens, the nurse-friendly, proprietary PBM360 claims processing platform is equipped with time- and cost-saving features to allow Hospice staff to spend more time on patient care.

About EHO360

EHO360 combines technology with exceptional customer support to manage patient prescription benefit programs while providing innovative solutions to control plan costs. As a PBM, EHO360 specializes in self-funded, hospice, workers' compensation, and correctional clients using its proprietary, cloud-based PBM360™ claims processing platform and constructs custom plan designs tailored to meet its clients' clinical and financial goals.

SOURCE EHO360

Related Links

https://www.ehorx.com

