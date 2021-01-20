EHR Supplier Base in EMEA Consolidates

CRANFIELD, United Kingdom, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMEA market for Electronic Healthcare Records (EHR) IT is estimated to have been worth $3.9B in 2020 (acute and ambulatory) according to Signify Research's 2021 global EMR report. However, 2020 saw several shake-ups which changed the complexion of vendor market shares across the region, namely:

EHR Vendor Revenue Share in EMEA - 2019

Dedalus' acquisition of Agfa's HCIS business. The complexion is likely to be further changed in 2021 as it merges DXC's Provider Healthcare business into its portfolio.

CompuGroup Medical's (CGM) acquisition of parts of Cerner's non-Millennium/i.s.h.med European business in February 2020 .

. The merger of two of the largest Nordic vendors, Tieto and EVRY.

The vendor market share table shows estimated revenue shares in 2019 for the acute & health system EHR market in EMEA.

At a country/sub-regional level:

The acute market in UK/Eire is served by many suppliers with Cerner, InterSystems, iMDsoft, System C, Allscripts, Epic and DXC Technology having the largest share of acute trust business in the UK in 2019 and MEDITECH, DXC Technology and Cerner dominating Eire.

The French market is highly fragmented with Dedalus the market leader. CGM has risen up the rankings in 2020 following its acquisition of Cerner's French EHR business. Dedalus, CGM, InterSystems, Maincare, Pharmagest and Softway Medical are set to consolidate their position to some extent, having been contracted to supply the core IT of the DPI element of the French GHT initiative.

DACH ( Germany , Austria , Switzerland ) has seen the most change in terms of the competitive environment in 2020 owing to the Dedalus-Agfa and CGM-Cerner deals. CGM had the largest revenue share in 2019 across both the acute and ambulatory sectors, a share that increased in 2020 as it took on Cerner's business. Dedalus is now a leading vendor in the market since acquiring the Agfa HCIS business. Other key vendors are Nexus, Telekom Health, Meierhofer and ISolutions.

Cerner and DXC Technology have historically benefited from large EHR contracts in several of the 17 autonomous regions in Spain . The CGM-Cerner deal will now also mean that CGM has significantly expanded its footprint. Other international and local vendors such as Dedalus, Indra, Everis, Oessia, and Alert also had sizeable shares.

The Nordic region has regionalised much of its EHR procurement over recent years. This has resulted in some consolidation in the supplier base with local vendors such as TietoEVRY, Systematic, DIPS, and Cambio Health holding the largest share. However, international vendors, namely Cerner and Epic, have rapidly gained share over the last three years and will continue to disrupt the market.

The Italian EHR market is largely served by local IT generalists such as Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Reply and GPI Group. Regionalised procurement has resulted in some vendor consolidation over the last few years. Dedalus has also had success with regionalisation and is the exception in that it is the only leading vendor to have a sizable international business.

Outlook for EMEA EHR Market Competitive Environment

Although there has been a certain level of consolidation in the European market, across the region the supplier base remains relatively fragmented, with most countries still dominated by a mix of local and international vendors. While consolidation of the supplier base has been a recent theme, Cerner's decision to pull out of markets not driving its Millennium/i.s.h.med business is a sign that a broad footprint addressed via a broad portfolio does not always make the best business sense.

About the Report

"EHR/EMR in Acute and Ambulatory Applications – World – 2021" has been compiled by Signify Research using data from over 200 EHR vendors to create a bottoms-up view of the market.

