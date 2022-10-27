MILAN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading two-wheel electric vehicle brand, Yadea (01585:HK) has announced it will be exhibiting its newest models at EICMA 2022 from November 8 to 13 at Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy. As one of the world's most important exhibitions for two-wheel vehicles, EICMA 2022 will be an opportunity for Yadea to further showcase its outstanding product range on a global scale. The company also announced that it will be hosting a dual-product line release conference at 4:40 pm local time (3:40 pm GMT) on November 8th with the theme "Glow with Red".

EICMA 2022: Yadea to Unveil New Models and Showcase Product Lineup with its Latest Tech

With over 100 years of history, the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) is renowned for being a source of inspiration for mobility and an incubator of trends and passions. As one of the world's leading brands in electric mobility, the Yadea exhibit will be a significant highlight of the event, with the company set to launch a series of all-new products aimed at consumers from Europe, the Americas and Southeast Asia.

"Since our first visit to EICMA in 2009, Yadea has grown to be a leading global micromobility brand sold throughout 100 countries and regions. Reflecting on this gives us a chance to consider how far we've come and cements our vision to continue to grow and serve more customers globally," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea Europe Division. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on product design and technological innovation, providing a consistent user experience to our customers and upgrading our products to better meet the needs of consumers."

At EICMA 2022, Yadea will display a diverse range of products, including electric scooters, e-bikes, electric kick scooters, and more. One highlight will be the newly upgraded Guanneng 3 range, which represents a new generation of long-range, intelligent electric vehicles and features breakthrough long-lasting battery technology. The battery is capable of more than 1,000 cycles with 30% greater capacity than conventional lead-acid batteries and low-temperature protection. Also included in the exhibition will be devices such as the sleek Y80 e-bike, which combines style with performance, featuring a 350W engine delivering 100Nm torque powered by a 36V 10.5Ah large-capacity battery that can reach up to 80km of range (assisted).

Yadea's booth will be located at Hall 11, M06, Fiera Milano, where EICMA attendees are welcome to visit and experience Yadea's product range and innovative technology. The brand's collaborative partner Studio F.A.Porsche will also attend the event with Yadea on November 8th.

Over the past two years, Yadea has consistently shown its vision to establish itself as an internationally renowned household name. Through brand launch in Spain under the theme #YADEATakestheCity, setting up its German operations center, participating in Eurobike Exhibition, and partnering with local businesses in Europe, Yadea is committed to growing its brand image and reaching into new markets. Through a continued focus on innovation and R&D, Yadea is well positioned to consolidate its position as a global market leader in the production of electric-powered two-wheeled vehicles.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 100 countries and regions, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

