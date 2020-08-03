Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming August 2020 Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020. Eiger will participate in a fireside chat with live webcast on Monday, August 10 , 12:30-12:55 PM ET . Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings.

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference. Eiger will present a corporate update with live webcast on Wednesday, August 12 , 3:30-4:00 PM ET . Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings.

Live webcasts of the BTIG fireside chat and Wedbush presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs, for which no approved therapies exist.

Eiger's lead programs target Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis. Eiger is developing two complementary treatments for HDV. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, well-tolerated type III interferon entering Phase 3.

Eiger has filed an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. FDA PDUFA date is November 20, 2020.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:

Ingrid Choong, PhD

(650) 619-6115

[email protected]

Sri Ryali

(650) 272-6138

[email protected]

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eigerbio.com

