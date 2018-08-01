Eight-Bout Professional Fighters League Card Finalized After Fighters Tip The Scales Ahead Of PFL5

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon, the elite fighters slated to compete in PFL5 weighed-in before competing in Thursday night's highly-anticipated PFL5 event. The fifth installment of the 2018 PFL regular season will take place tomorrow, August 2, at NYCB LIVE: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. PFL5 will continue the road to the playoffs in October for the league's lightweight and light heavyweight fighters. The 16 fighters will compete in hopes of clinching a berth in the post-season where they will have the chance to claim a piece of the $10 million prize pool and a championship title.

Eager MMA fans have a stacked eight-bout card to look forward to. Jason High will be entering the cage again after a controversial loss at PFL2. High will take on Natan Schulte, who impressed in his PFL2 bout with Chris Wade. Wade, a Long Island-native from Islip, New York, will also be featured on the slate. He'll be taking on Yuki Kawana in a must-win bout.

Originally scheduled to be a nine-fight event, PFL5 lost a lightweight bout when Efrain Escudero missed weight. His opponent, Islam Mamedov, was awarded a walkover victory and three points towards making the 2018 PFL Playoffs. Mamedov will take home both his show and win money in addition to the valuable points.

"As we get closer to the playoffs the stakes get higher and higher," said PFL President of Fighting Operations Ray Sefo. "The action has been great and I expect the fighters to continue to bring it as the regular season comes to a close for PFL5 competitors."

Official Weights:

Jason High (155.8) vs. Natan Schulte (155.4)



Vinny Magalhaes (204.6) vs. Brandon Halsey (205.6)



Will Brooks (155.8) vs. Robert Watley (156)



Maxim Grishin (204.2) vs. Rakim Cleveland (205)



Rashid Magomedov (155.6) vs. Luiz Firmino (155.8)



Chris Wade (155.2) vs. Yuki Kawana (155.8)



Dan Spohn (205.2) vs. Artur Alibulatov (201.4)



Islam Mamedov (155.2) vs. Efrain Escudero (163.2)*



Thiago Tavares (155) vs. Arthur Estrazulas (155.6)

*The Mamedov-Escudero fight is off the card.

About Professional Fighters League™



The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, "win-or-go-home" post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class face off in single-elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes December 31 with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. Watch the entire PFL season action beginning June 7 live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Facebook Watch, and www.PFLmma.com. For more visit www.PFLmma.com.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League

Related Links

http://www.wsof.com

