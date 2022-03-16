Eight CA School Districts Choose AM LLC to Lead COVID Mitigation Programs for Safer Schools

Districts covered include San Francisco, Fontana, Hesperia, Morongo, Rim of the World, Salinas, San Bernardino, and Yucaipa-Calimesa

LEESBURG, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM), a public health firm working with K-12 schools and federal, state and local health departments, announced a service contract with San Francisco Unified School District and seven other new K-12 school district service contracts throughout the state of California to provide expertise in disease investigation, contact tracing, COVID-19 education and messaging, and public health coordination. AM LLC has been tasked to ensure school health and wellness programs keep students in classrooms, and operate under established safety guidelines that proactively modify services as guidelines evolve.

"As we move into the third year of dealing with this virus, schools should have the measures in place to get kids and staff back in good health and return to a normal learning environment as quickly as possible," said David Younce, AM LLC Senior Vice President of K-12 Partnerships. "California schools tapped the AM team to lead and liaise their COVID-19 mitigation efforts to keep kids learning and keep teachers teaching in the classroom. AM's expertise in the K-12 field will free up school staff across the state so they can keep doing what they do best—educating our next generation."

The new service contracts assign AM LLC to oversee contact tracing and onsite testing for staff and student district populations, allowing districts to Test and Stay—benefitting from in-person instruction. AM LLC will also act as lead liaison between local health departments and the designated school district. As part of the contracts, AM LLC will also develop health and wellness guidelines, training, and education materials for students, staff, and faculty. AM LLC's coordination of school-based responses throughout the school day will allow school staff to focus on routine operations and minimize the impact of COVID-19 on instructional time.

AM LLC will lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of school-based programs and serve as the singular point of contact as an expert resource in the following school districts: San Francisco Unified School District, Fontana Unified School District, Hesperia Unified School District, Morongo Unified School District, Rim of the World Unified School District, Salinas City Elementary School District, San Bernardino City Unified School District, and Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District.

AM offers a full range of prevention strategies and solutions—contact tracing, testing, vaccination, and program evaluation. Life-saving services include rapid staff deployment, technology infrastructure setup, stakeholder and community-based organizations collaboration, outreach, and referral campaigns, and data analysis and reporting. AM has a proven track record in the rapid deployment of a well-qualified, highly motivated workforce that reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities they serve.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at [email protected] .

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

