Eight Corboy & Demetrio Partners Named to 2019 Lawdragon 500

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight partners at Corboy & Demetrio were named to the 2019 Edition of Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America. They include Thomas A. Demetrio, who has been named for 14 consecutive years; Francis Patrick Murphy, named for the 10th year; Philip Corboy, Jr. for the fifth year and Robert J. Bingle for the fourth.

Partners named to the list for the first time in 2019 include: David R. Barry, Jr., Michael K. Demetrio, Kenneth T. Lumb and Susan J. Schwartz.

Lawdragon 500 is an elite national legal guide, and its other selectees include every sitting member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Members are selected from a combination of editorial research by Lawdragon staff, submissions from law firms and nominations.

In its 2018 Edition, Lawdragon magazine called Thomas Demetrio "one of the country's most renowned lawyers" because "he has won trailblazing verdicts from juries" and noting that he has acquired more than a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements.

In its 2015 Edition, Lawdragon named Thomas to 50 Legends of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America. Calling Tom "the dean of the Chicago trial bar," Lawdragon recognized him as one of only 50 attorneys nationally who earned a spot on the list every year since the award's inception.

