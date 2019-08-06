Eight Families To Receive Lost Medals Of Valor (Purple Hearts And Other Military Mementos) In Special Ceremony Tomorrow At The FDNY Museum In NYC

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Purple Heart Day (August 7), the Vermont based non-profit, Purple Hearts Reunited with the help of the FDNY and General George Patton's Granddaughter, Helen will host an incredible event honoring the families of eight deceased soldiers. Themed as "Eight on the Seventh" (8-7-17), this day will honor families who represent our nation's heroes from World War II and Vietnam.

DATE: TOMORROW – AUGUST 7th, 2019

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: FDNY Museum - 278 Spring Street, New York, NY

10013

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Namesake to the Bronx's Ketch Park, Rubin Keltch was serving on the Atlantic in 1943 when his Vessel was hit by a torpedo. Keltch did not hesitate when he was able to save several fellow Seamen, and was killed himself when attempting to rescue more. Ketch's lost Purple Heart was returned to his Niece Mrs. Florinne Keltch Abramowitz last year at Ketlch Park in a powerful ceremony. Keltch's Navy Cross was later found by the same gentleman, Jeff Kauffman of Brattleboro, VT who found his purple heart. Tomorrow, Mrs. Florinne Keltch Abramowitz will donate her Uncle's Navy Cross and Purple Heart to the Navy Operational Support and Command Center of NYC for it to be display for years to come.

Calvin Morris, born in Brooklyn, served in WWII and returned home to later serve in the NYC fire department. Presenting his token of Valor back to the family is Ms. Helen Patton, General George Patton's Granddaughter, who flew here from France for the event. Representatives of MN police department will also be in attendance. The department found a Purple Heart Medal and reached out to Purple Hearts Reunited to aid in the return.

To view all eight heroes please visit http://www.purpleheartsreunited.org

