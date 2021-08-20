Eight from McGuire, Craddock & Strother Named to 2022 Best Lawyers in America List for Real Estate, Construction Law, Commercial Litigation

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight shareholders with Dallas-based McGuire, Craddock & Strother have been named to the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including Steven E. Kennedy who is singled out as Construction Litigation Attorney of the Year in Dallas.

Mr. Kennedy leads the firm's Construction Law practice groups. A licensed architect, prior to starting his legal career, now with decades of construction litigation experience, he is a trusted adviser to clients in construction contract disputes, mechanic's and materialman's liens, payment bond claims, and insurance coverage issues. As a neutral on the American Arbitration Association's list of construction arbitrators, Mr. Kennedy is sought out by third parties to serve as the final decision-maker in he arbitration of construction disputes. This is his seventh year to earn Best Lawyers recognition.

In addition to Mr. Kennedy, these McGuire, Craddock & Strother lawyers earned recognition by Best Lawyers in America for 2022:

J. Cullen Aderhold – Real Estate Law

J. Mark Chevallier – Managing Partner of McGuire, Craddock & Strother – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Tom Craddock – Commercial Litigation

Harriet Tabb – Real Estate Law

Jonathan Thalheimer – Real Estate Law

Steven H. Thomas – Commercial Litigation

Thomas Whelan – Real Estate Law

The oldest and one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the country, The Best Lawyers in America is compiled following thousands of confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. Honorees represent the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys. To read more about the firm's Best Lawyers honorees, visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About McGuire, Craddock & Strother, P.C.

McGuire, Craddock & Strother, P.C., is a Dallas-based commercial law firm built on a commitment to provide the highest level of service in a creative, efficient and cost-effective manner. Our attorneys are problem solvers who understand clients' businesses, which is reflected in the many close, long-term relationships the firm maintains today. To learn more, please visit http://www.mcslaw.com.

