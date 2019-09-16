Eight from Wright Close & Barger Named to 2019 Texas Super Lawyers List

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight lawyers with Texas appellate and civil litigation firm Wright Close & Barger LLP have earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers for 2019, including firm co-founder Tom Wright who again made the list of Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

Mr. Wright and firm partners Jessica Barger, Russ Hollenbeck and Raffi Melkonian were selected by the peer-review rating guide for their appellate expertise. Firm partners Howard Close and Andrew Love earned honors for their civil litigation defense work; Justin Campbell III was chosen for his litigation work in trusts and estates; and Randall Owens made the list for his business litigation practice.

The Super Lawyers honors follow recognition last month of 11 firm attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America guide. In addition, Wright Close & Barger was selected as the 2019 Appellate Firm of the Year by Texas Lawyer magazine.

Wright Close & Barger is also nationally recognized in the top tier of appellate work on the Best Law Firms list by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and its appellate, commercial litigation and personal injury defense practices are in the top tier among Houston firms.

Thomson Reuters-owned Super Lawyers determines each year's honorees through a patented multiphase process that involves nominations by lawyers, a survey of managing partners, and considerable research into the attorneys' achievements. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers reviews nominees within their own practice areas.

No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are chosen for Super Lawyers each year. The full list appears in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines in October. For the full list, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

