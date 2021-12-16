Eight in Ten Kids Play With Only 20 Toys or Fewer Out of All the Toys They Have, According to New Survey From Premium Joy

WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While children are always happy to receive as many toys as possible, they will only play with a limited number of them, according to a new survey by the toy company Premium Joy.

The survey results, which are based on responses from 1000 US parents with a child aged 3-12, revealed that eight in ten kids (80%) play with only 20 toys or fewer out of all the toys they have at home. A whopping 44% of children play with just 5-10 toys while 21% engage with 11-20 toys.

How many toys kids play with out of their collection

Interestingly enough, the maximum number of toys most American kids may play with as indicated by the survey (i.e. 20 toys) does support the famous 20-toy-rule. This rule involves allowing the kid to pick 20 toys to keep in the playroom then getting rid of the rest through donating, selling or giving them away. The issue with the 20-toy rule though is that more than 70% of kids will probably need fewer than 20 toys, as found by the survey data.

"You always want to limit the number of toys available to your child, both to save money and to ensure the toys are actually being used and played with." says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy. "Our survey findings indicate that parents should try to have between 5-20 toys that are accessible to their child in the house." Hassan continues, "But of course, these numbers should be taken as a general guideline rather than a hard rule, as some kids may play with more or fewer toys depending on their habits and preferences."

