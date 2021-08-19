Eight Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Attorneys Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight lawyers with Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC have earned recognition in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the country.

Firm Partners Kevin Jordan, Walter Lynch, Michael Cancienne and Alaina King Benford have been recognized for a second year in a row. Mr. Jordan and Mr. Cancienne were honored for their expertise in Commercial Litigation. Mr. Lynch was recognized as a leading personal injury litigator for defendants, and Ms. King Benford was honored for her Eminent Domain and Condemnation work.

"We built our firm on one very important idea: our clients come first," said Mr. Jordan. "To have eight attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers – by our peers – is not only an honor, it's confirmation our firm and our attorneys are absolutely on the right path. It doesn't get better than that."

Best Lawyers also named four Jordan Lynch & Cancienne attorneys to its list of "Ones to Watch," which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. Attorneys Caroline Carter, Jeb Golinkin, Kelly Hill and Callan B. Edquist received honors for their work in Commercial Litigation. This is Mr. Edquist's first year to be recognized by Best Lawyers.

The Best Lawyers in America is one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the country. It is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more about Jordan Lynch & Cancienne's Best Lawyers visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

