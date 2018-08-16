Eight "Lands" of LEGOLAND® New York Resort Revealed

"LEGOLAND New York is coming and it's time to get excited," said LEGOLAND New York's Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman. "This will be the ultimate must-see destination for families in the Northeast."

Helping to unveil the model and illustrate the Park's design were a group of local children, including friends and family members of the Park staff and construction team. The children dressed in costumes to represent each land of the Park.

"For those who may only be familiar with our indoor LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers, a LEGOLAND Park is on a different scale altogether," Besterman said. "This 150-acre theme park is a multi-day experience with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions – all designed for kids ages 2-12 and their families."

LEGOLAND New York will take visitors on a journey through eight themed lands:

The Factory is the beginning of the LEGOLAND New York experience. Once you pass under the iconic arch, you're in a world that appears to be built of LEGO bricks – and your first stop is the Great LEGO® Adventure! This ride, which is exclusive to LEGOLAND New York, will let you feel what it's like to be a LEGO Minifigure, as you travel through the manufacturingprocess, into a box, and into the hands of a child just waiting to build!

Bricktopia is the land with no rules, where all those bricks are put to work to build anything you can imagine! Here you'll work with Master Model Builders to build and test your LEGO creations – whether they're designed to ride, float or fly – and see if your tallest tower can stand up against the Earthquake Table. You can also take a spin on the ImaginationCelebration ride or jump on the Stepping Tones to trigger crazy LEGO instruments!

LEGO® NINJAGO® World is where aspiring ninjas can master the ancient art of Spinjitzu. You'll start in Training Camp, where you'll learn to spin, climb, and become a master of the elements. Then put your training to the test on NINJAGO: The Ride, where you'll help defeat the Great Devourer using just your hands as weapons.

Heartlake City is the home of the LEGO Friends: Emma, Olivia, Stephanie, Andrea and Mia. You'll get to meet them all at the outdoor stage, then take a balloon ride over Pinefall Woods! While you're there, you'll want to sample some delicious Granny's Apple Fries. This tasty treat is legendary among LEGOLAND visitors!

Knights' Kingdom, home of the LEGO Castle, is a land where you'll receive a royal welcome! In this land of knights, princesses, wizards and dragons, you'll find the Dragon Coaster – not too big or scary, but perfectly sized to give kids their first roller coaster experience. Younger knights can help a new flock of baby dragons learn to fly at Dragon Rider School.

LEGO® City is home of the Minifigures – and it needs heroes! Learn to be a LEGO City firefighter and help save the day at Rescue Academy, or, attend LEGO Driving School and get your official LEGOLAND driver's license. Restaurants, shops and a theatre – there's always something to do in this bustling metropolis!

Pirate Shores is the place for young buccaneers to find adventure! Climb aboard a galleon and say "Anchors Aweigh" as storms pick you up, toss you from side to side and spin you around! Or take a trip on the Rogue Wave Riders and do battle with water spouts and hungry beasts!

Miniland is the heart of every LEGOLAND Park, a massive panorama of LEGO built cities from across the country, with interactive features around every corner. Go from the Statue of Liberty to Times Square in just a few steps, and see bustling streets full of busy, animated pedestrians – even a moving subway!

"LEGOLAND New York has been in the works for years and we're excited to bring this unique family theme park to Goshen!" said Head of Public Relations North America for Merlin Entertainments Julie Estrada. "Built on a 500-acre site just 60 miles northwest of New York City, LEGOLAND New York Resort is the first major theme park in decades to be built in the northeast – aiming to be the ultimate family destination for visitors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and beyond."

Scheduled to hold its grand opening in spring 2020, the Park will be open seasonally from spring to fall.

From the outset, the Resort will feature a LEGOLAND Hotel, which will be open year-round. Each of the Hotel's 250 rooms will be themed to a popular LEGO toy to be announced at a later date.

"The LEGOLAND Hotel is an experience in itself," Besterman said. "You'll find a restaurant with a kid-sized buffet table, a Castle play area, and children's entertainment every night. It's our way of extending the LEGOLAND experience creating treasured memories for families."

At Thursday's event, transportation provider ShortLine Coach USA announced its intention to provide a one-seat ride from Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City to LEGOLAND New York. The Resort also expects to welcome international visitors via nearby New York Stewart International Airport.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is expected to generate 1,300 jobs by opening day, including 500 year-round full-time employees, 300 part-time employees, and 500 seasonal employees. In addition, the Resort is expected to generate 800 construction jobs in its development. Job seekers can sign up for alerts at jobs.LEGOLAND.com.

LEGOLAND New York is Merlin Entertainments' ninth LEGOLAND theme park, and its third in the United States. At an expected cost of $350 million, LEGOLAND New York is Merlin's largest investment in a single park to date.

