EIGHT NEW STATES WELCOME SONIC HARD SELTZER

"The response from fans around the country has been overwhelmingly positive and sales of SONIC Hard Seltzer continue to increase every month," Sean Mossman, President of COOP Bev Works. "We are excited to partner with our great local distributors to bring the experience to eight new states."

SONIC™ Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water™, Melon Medley, Mango Guava and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack features Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade and Lemon Berry. With 100 Calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, SONIC Hard Seltzer is a gluten-free seltzer with a 5% ABV.

SONIC™ Hard Seltzer is currently available in select retailers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming and is not for purchase at SONIC® Drive-In locations. To find SONIC™ Hard Seltzer near you, visit sonichardbevs.com/locator/or learn more at @sonichardseltzer on Instagram.

About SONIC™ Hard Beverages

SONIC® Drive-In has licensed its iconic name to COOP Ale Works to create a family of hard beverage products that includes SONIC Hard Seltzer, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush. SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently available in eight flavor offerings and provides a modern and adult take on classic SONIC flavors. The SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea is offered in one original flavor, while the SONIC Hard Slush is being offered in three flavor offerings for fans to enjoy. To learn more about the SONIC Hard Beverages products and where to purchase, visit sonichardbevs.com/locator/.

About COOP Beverage Works

COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works manufactures and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready-to-drink (RTD) and malt-beverage categories such as SONIC Hard Beverages (SONIC Hard Seltzer, SONIC Hard Slush and SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea) and future licensing partnerships. For more information, visit coopaleworks.com

SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC® Drive-In, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served through its iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family.

Media Contact:

DeVonte' Martin

SONIC Hard Seltzer

(832) 623-8693

[email protected]

SOURCE COOP Beverage Works