Eight Presidential Candidates to Attend NALEO Presidential Candidate Forum at Telemundo Center in Miami

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) today announced that U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will address the nation's largest gathering of Latino policymakers during the NALEO Presidential Candidate Forum on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Miami.

A total of eight presidential candidates will attend the event, including Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Julián Castro, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D CA-15), Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, Former Governor John Hickenlooper and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN).

NALEO is hosting the presidential candidate forum in partnership with Presenting Sponsor Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo as part of this year's NALEO 36th Annual Conference (June 20-22, 2019). Taking place on June 21 at Telemundo Center headquarters in Miami, the Forum will offer candidates seeking the support of the nation's fastest growing population of new voters a unique opportunity to engage Latino leadership on the issues that matter most to the Latino community. The forum will be streamed nationally on Noticias Telemundo's digital properties.

"We are looking forward to having eight presidential candidates join us this month as we gather Latino leaders in the Sunshine State for the nation's Latino political convention," stated Arturo Vargas, NALEO CEO. "The road to the White House runs through the Latino community, making it vital for the candidates vying for the nation's highest office in the land to engage with the local and state Latino leaders who are on the front lines tackling America's most pressing challenges. NALEO members are eager to hear from all candidates for U.S. President, and we will be watching to see who makes their commitment to our constituency a priority in advance of the upcoming primary caucuses and elections."

A recent poll by NALEO Educational Fund and Latino Decisions found that Latinos are following Election 2020 closely. More than eight in ten (84 percent) Latino voters reported being likely or certain to vote in November 2020.

The NALEO 36th Annual Conference is a unique source of professional development trainings tailored for elected and appointed officials. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to enhance their governance skills and engage our nation's top executive and legislative leaders during the three-day event. Past participants have included U.S. Presidents, U.S. Vice Presidents, Cabinet members, leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, presidential candidates, and business leaders.

For more information about the NALEO 36th Annual Conference, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Who:

Former U.S. HUD Secretary Julián Castro

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell

Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke

Former Governor John Hickenlooper

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO)

What:

NALEO 36th Annual Conference Presidential Candidate Forum

When:

9-11:15 a.m. ET

Friday, June 21, 2019

Where:

Telemundo Center

1 Telemundo Way

Miami, FL 33182

Media:

This event is open to media. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

Press can register for the forum by submitting their request and crew contact details to media@naleo.org.

About NALEO

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials is the non-partisan leadership organization of the nation's more than 6,700 Latino elected and appointed officials.

SOURCE NALEO

Related Links

http://www.naleo.org

