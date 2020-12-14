Eight Strategic Growth Imperatives: Innovation Business Models, Transformative Mega Trends, Competitive Intensity and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Imperative Eight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ability to visualize and articulate a possible future state for an organization or company has always been a vital component of a company's long term success. Disruption of the global economy, industry, companies and investments make it difficult to prepare your company for the future.



A solid, realistic Vision & Strategy will enable you to set the long-term objectives of your organization and build a growth pipeline of innovative opportunities leading to sustained, transformational growth. But despite the fact that growth cultures are desirable and that most leaders claim to understand what they entail, they are hard to create and sustain. Why is it becoming increasingly difficult to grow? The reason, often, is that leaders lack the understanding of growth imperatives that are strategic to their long-term sustenance. The publisher undertook this research to identify and explore the top strategic imperatives that companies must leverage to move the organization toward its desired vision and culture.

In this study you will find a compelling growth blueprint as we examine the eight strategic imperatives to embrace:

Innovative Business Models - How a company creates and capitalizes value? Compression of Value Chains - How to survive value chain compression amidst direct-to-consumer models? Transformative Mega Trends - How to think long-term and futureproof your business? Disruptive Technologies - How to become technology-first and overcome disruption? Internal Challenges - How to shift mindsets and adapt to change? Competitive Intensity - How to deal with competition through collaboration and innovation? Geopolitical Chaos - How to navigate global chaos and anticipate future risks? Industry Convergence - How to build an eco-system and platform to foster growth?

