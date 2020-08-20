Eighteen Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Earn National Best Lawyers Honors

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have been recognized in five distinct practice areas in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It is the largest number from the firm ever selected by the editors of the prestigious legal guide.

Firm founder Mark Lanier is recognized in the practice areas of Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, and Personal Injury Litigation. Mr. Lanier is considered one of the nation's top trial attorneys, with more than $20 billion in jury verdicts during his storied career.

In addition, the following includes each firm attorney honored in The Best Lawyers in America in their respective practice areas:

Appellate Practice - Natalie Armour , Harvey G. Brown Jr. , M. Michelle Carreras , Kevin P. Parker , Kenneth W. Starr

, , M. , , Commercial Litigation - Harvey G. Brown Jr. , Ralph McBride

, Mass Tort Litigation – Darron E. Berquist , Mildred Conroy , Christina Delise , Jason S. Goldstein , Dara G. Hegar , Evan M. Janush , Richard D. Meadow

, , , , , , Personal Injury Litigation – Michael A. Akselrud , Dara G. Hegar , Rachel Lanier , Richard D. Meadow , Judson A. Waltman

, , , , Product Liability Litigation - Michael A. Akselrud , Darron E. Berquist , Mildred Conroy , Dara G. Hegar , Judson A. Waltman , Lawrence P. Wilson

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a sophisticated peer review survey process, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and legal practice area.

More information regarding The Best Lawyers in America can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com.

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. To learn more about Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

