Eightfold Launches AI-Powered Personalized Career Site for Employers and Candidates

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold, the creator of the first Talent Intelligence Platform to address the talent gap by harnessing the power of AI, today announced the industry's first-ever personalized career site to match job openings with a job seeker's experience and capabilities. This new candidate-facing experience follows significant adoption by enterprises for the launch of Eightfold's platform earlier this year.

Founded by two of the most decorated minds in AI, who have a combined 6,000+ research citations and 80+ search and personalization patents, Eightfold's approach to improving the candidate experience is rooted in a deep understanding of personalization.

Eightfold's deep learning considers relevant work experience, educational background, skills, roles, and attributes to match a candidate to the right opportunity within an organization. After a candidate uploads a resume or links to an online resume page, the Eightfold platform matches the candidate with open positions at a company. Within seconds, the Eightfold recommendation engine and talent graph presents a personalized page with appropriate job openings, including detailed contextual information as to why a particular job is or is not a fit for the candidate.

"With a surplus of available opportunities within any given organization, the majority of candidates say the hardest step in the job search is finding the right role," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and co-founder of Eightfold. "Job descriptions are useless. At Eightfold, we're shifting the focus away from vague lists of requirements and towards content that candidates care most about - the work they will do, the people they will get to work with and their likelihood of getting the job."

The Eightfold Personalized Career Site, as part of the Talent Intelligence Platform, offers the following core capabilities:

Personalized Candidate Experience: Eightfold.ai's new career site leverages AI-powered matching algorithms to allow candidates to discover the best fit roles for them at that company, before they formally apply to one or more roles. Personalized experiences show job seekers why they are qualified for positions, removing any ambiguity from poorly written job descriptions, as well as deliver custom content, from videos that give applicants an inside look at company culture to information about other relevant jobs.

Eightfold.ai's new career site leverages AI-powered matching algorithms to allow candidates to discover the best fit roles for them at that company, before they formally apply to one or more roles. Personalized experiences show job seekers why they are qualified for positions, removing any ambiguity from poorly written job descriptions, as well as deliver custom content, from videos that give applicants an inside look at company culture to information about other relevant jobs. Eightfold Chatbot: A true-AI interactive bot can qualify candidates, collect resumes, answer questions with meaningful responses regarding skills, job fit, benefits, culture, and more, performing beyond industry-standard robotic process automation.

A true-AI interactive bot can qualify candidates, collect resumes, answer questions with meaningful responses regarding skills, job fit, benefits, culture, and more, performing beyond industry-standard robotic process automation. One-Click Application: A simple and friendly process delights job seekers and reduces stress, leading to better impressions of the company and an improvement in employer brand.

A simple and friendly process delights job seekers and reduces stress, leading to better impressions of the company and an improvement in employer brand. SEO Optimized Pages: Built into the Eightfold-powered career site with Search Engine Optimization, relevant information and job openings appear in searches that potential hires make online in order to improve visibility without additional expense.

Job Descriptions are Broken

In today's competitive talent market, organizations looking to attract top candidates understand the importance of their employer brand more than ever, and how it impacts growth and shareholder value. In order to make a positive first impression, employers should be showcasing all that makes them a sought-after place to work by sharing information about their mission, diversity and inclusions efforts to being vocal about innovations and culture in the workplace.

"Regardless of whether a candidate is ultimately hired, candidates with a positive experience applying to work at a company are more likely to buy its products as well as recommend other individuals to apply for a position there," continued Garg. "On the other hand, poorly crafted career sites and job descriptions hinder the application process by failing to attract qualified talent and even worse - dissuading diverse candidates."

About Eightfold

Eightfold delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for companies to identify promising candidates, reach diversity hiring goals, retain top performers, and engage talent. Eightfold's patented artificial intelligence–based platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Built by top engineers out of Facebook, Google and other leading technology companies, Eightfold is based in Mountain View, California.

