Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe Releases Fourth Chapter Of Little Book® Whiskey Series - "Lessons Honored"

Like the previous chapters in the acclaimed Little Book Series, "Lessons Honored" continues to deliver on Noe's passion for creating first-to-world, high-quality blended whiskies, while also honoring the Beam family legacy. Noe's inspiration comes to life in "Lessons Honored," which features three uncut and unfiltered 1 American whiskies that bear a connection to his father, 7th Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe, and the pair's shared time working at the James B. Beam Distillery this past decade.

"This year's release is an ode to my dad and the lessons he has passed down to me about bourbon and life, all of which I hope to pass down to my own children," Freddie Noe said. "A lot of them go back to honesty and integrity. He taught me to be true to myself, which is something that's very important in our family, and to know when to slow down and be patient. Dad's values carry over into our whiskey brands, and I'm proud to honor him with this special blend."

Expertly blending a 4-year-old Kentucky Straight Brown Rice Bourbon, an 8-year-old Kentucky Straight "high rye" Rye Whiskey and a 7-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Freddie Noe achieves a unique and well-composed whiskey with no one component overpowering another.

The Kentucky Straight Brown Rice Bourbon, which delivers complex notes of oak and fruit to the blend, reminds Freddie of the first distilling project he handled on his own, after years and experiences under Fred's guidance.

The "high rye" Rye Whiskey is an ode to Booker's Rye ® , an award-winning product created in 2017 and one of the first commemorative releases that Fred and Freddie tasted and selected together. This component lends a sweetness paired with rye spice that lingers across the entire palate.

, an award-winning product created in 2017 and one of the first commemorative releases that Fred and Freddie tasted and selected together. This component lends a sweetness paired with rye spice that lingers across the entire palate. The extra aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon rounds out the blend with rich flavors reminiscent of Beam's Small Batch Bourbon Collection and preferred by Fred. Though he didn't know it at the time, Fred actually helped select this final component when Freddie sought his opinion on several different samples.

"Going into the selection and blending process for this year's release, I had a very clear idea of how I wanted to honor my dad and the story I wanted to tell with this whiskey," Freddie Noe explained. "I knew right away these were the whiskies I wanted to work with, so I spent most of my time perfecting the blend to balance the flavors to create a whiskey that would make Dad proud. I think I did just that – all the way down to the blue neck tag which represents our favorite sports team, the Kentucky Wildcats."

Little Book® "Lessons Honored" was developed by Freddie Noe with the following characteristics:

Blend Overview:

4-year-old Kentucky Straight Brown Rice Bourbon



8-year-old Kentucky Straight "high rye" Rye Whiskey



7-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Proof : 122.8

: 122.8 Tasting Notes: Little Book "Lessons Honored" features flavors of full-bodied brown sugar, rich charred wood and dried cherries. The finish is soft and decadent, leaving a warm caramel taste on your tongue, followed by a spicy finish.

Little Book "Lessons Honored" features flavors of full-bodied brown sugar, rich charred wood and dried cherries. The finish is soft and decadent, leaving a warm caramel taste on your tongue, followed by a spicy finish. Sipping Suggestions: Little Book "Lessons Honored" is best enjoyed neat or over ice.

Little Book "Lessons Honored" will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning in August 2020 with a Suggested Retail Price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Little Book® "Lessons Honored" and Freddie Noe's work as a Beam distiller, please visit: www.littlebookwhiskey.com or visit us on Instagram @littlebookwhiskey .

About Little Book®

Little Book® is the first-ever product release from Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Beam Distiller, son of current Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and grandson of legendary Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe. An annual, limited release series, Little Book features new and unique high-quality blends each year that bring to life Freddie's passion for blending and his curiosity for the limitless tastes that can be achieved through the blending process. Little Book is named as a nod to Freddie's childhood nickname, given to him by his family for the many qualities he shared with his granddad, Booker Noe.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Little Book® Blended Straight Whiskey, 60.5% - 68.5% Alc./Vol. ©2020 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

1While we get every last ounce of charred oak flavor from our barrels, we make sure any actual pieces of barrel wood are left behind at the distillery.

