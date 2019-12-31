EightVape Launches New Age Verification System to Prevent Sale of E-cigarettes to Minors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the controversial Eightvape, a popular online vape store, has launched a new age verification system to identify and prevent e-cigarette purchases by minors. The website has also suspended purchases and shipping for select locations to comply with new state regulations.

EightVape's new age verification system requires customers to register on the website before making a purchase. During registration, customers must submit their date of birth and upload a picture of their photo ID, such as a passport or driver's license. The system automatically checks the age meets legal purchasing requirements in the customer's state before allowing them to complete their final purchase.

"It is reported that Mr. Andrew Cuomo will propose to prohibit online, phone and mail-order sale of e-cigarettes to anyone but retailers, which I think aims to prevent minors from purchasing e-cigarette. EightVape shares the same goal. EightVape is an ethical and socially responsible website that does not condone the selling of e-cigarettes to minors," said Jim Wade, Manager of EightVape. "The rollout of our comprehensive age verification system demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers and the broader community."

In addition to its age verification system, EightVape has also suspended purchases and shipping for select states in the United States. At present, EightVape is unable to process or ship orders of any kind to the states of Utah or Vermont, and will not be able to ship e-liquids of any kind to Arkansas. EightVape will also no longer ship flavored e-liquids to the states of Massachusetts, Washington and Rhode Island, regardless of the liquid's nicotine strength.

Since launching in May 2015, EightVape has emerged as one of the leading online vape stores in the U.S. EightVape stocks a comprehensive range of e-cigarettes, e-liquids and accessories from global brands including SMOK, iJoy, GeekVape and Wismec. Priding itself on providing quality vape products at competitive prices, EightVape offers the lowest prices in the US, as well as exclusive discounts for its VIP customers. In addition, EightVape ensures it always has the latest releases available on its website and offers fast processing and shipping as a result of its robust logistics processes.

With an unparalleled passion for the industry, EightVape is dedicated to growing a global vaping community. EightVape has launched an affiliate partnership program with competitive commission rates, as well as a loyalty program where customers earn exclusive discounts and rewards by reviewing products, placing orders, sharing products on social media and referring friends. EightVape's VIP customers also enjoy the lowest prices on all vape pen across the website.

Safety is of the highest importance to EightVape. The website works exclusively with authentic brands to guarantee the sale of genuine products and offers a 14-day warranty policy on purchases. In addition, EightVape remains committed to a socially responsible cigarette replacement experience and prevents e-cigarette sales to anyone under the legal smoking age for its products.

EightVape is an online vape store dedicated to providing quality vape products at competitive prices. EightVape's website offers an industry-leading selection of electronic cigarettes, e-liquids and accessories from popular industry brands including SMOK, Wismec, iJoy, Uwell, Geekvape and more.

