Eighty Six Brand: Providing Easier Access to Delta-8 THC to Everyone!

Delta-8 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a minor cannabinoid that occurs naturally in cannabis plants. An analogue of the traditional Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 produces milder psychoactive effects, allowing you to enjoy a manageable high without the attached anxiety and paranoia you'd normally experience after smoking too much, too fast.

Now, you're probably thinking - that sounds too good to be true, how do i even get my hands on this stuff? The 2018 Farm Bill effectively legalized all derivatives of hemp legal, given the total Delta-9 THC content is under 0.3 percent. This means you're good to go!

Enjoying Delta-8 THC in the Best Way Possible

Currently, Eighty Six Brand offers two distinct product collections, paying homage to two of the most popular ways you'd enjoy cannabis: vaping it and eating it.

Eighty Six Brand's Vape Cartridges collection offers a flavorful twist that infuses food-grade terpenes into the distillate, effectively masking the earthy, leafy taste of the Delta-8 distillate while elevating the entire vaping experience.

Giving Their Gummies Some Love Too

If you can vape Delta-8 and feel its effects almost immediately, there has to be a way for it to creep up on you as well! Eighty Six Brand's Delta-8 Gummies are a surefire way to experience just that! Between Apple Jade , Citrus Blast , Midnight Melon , and Orange Bang , you now have the ability to experience all that Delta-8 THC has to offer from just a cute little gummy bear.

Each Delta-8 Gummy contains a whopping 30 milligrams of potent Delta-8 THC. Be careful though, 30MG is A LOT - so please exercise caution and start small before dosing more than one.

Ready to Take the First Step?

Ready to take the first step in introducing a new way to legally get high? Check out Eighty Six Brand and their unique collections of Delta-8 THC-infused products; and while you're at it, save 20% off your first purchase with promo code: FIRSTTRY.

