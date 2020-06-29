Eileen Moore Johnson Joins Scientific Games as Chief Human Resources Officer

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced that Eileen Moore Johnson will join the global gaming entertainment Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

In this role, Moore Johnson will oversee the Company's global human resources organization and report directly to Scientific Games President and CEO Barry Cottle.

A well-respected gaming industry leader, Moore Johnson joins Scientific Games from Caesars Entertainment where she served as Regional President of The Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah's and The LINQ resorts, overseeing more than 7,000 employees and operations at four of The Strip's most dynamic properties. During her career with Caesars, she also held leadership roles at Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Harrah's New Orleans.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Eileen to our team. Not only is she a leading advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry, Eileen also believes in the strategic growth and power of human capital to inspire teams to work together to deliver world-class results. She brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to this role that will elevate our entire team," said Cottle.

Moore Johnson also lends her time and talents to many organizations as an industry leader. She currently serves on the Dean's Advisory Board for the College of Hotel Administration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and on the Board of Directors of Global Gaming Women. She also is a member of the United Way's Women's Leadership Council and the Young Presidents Organization.

"Over the years, I've admired the amazingly talented teams at Scientific Games who create games and products for all of the Company's business units," said Moore Johnson. "I am thrilled to join this team to help the Company continue to be the top employer in the industry and in many communities where we operate."

A graduate of Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, Moore Johnson also holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

