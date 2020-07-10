Eileen Murray Elected to Guardian Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life), a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs, announced today that Eileen Murray has been elected to its board of directors.

Ms. Murray is the incoming Chair of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), starting August 2020. She served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewater Associates from 2011 until April 2020. She previously served as Bridgewater's Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Bridgewater, she held several senior executive roles at Morgan Stanley from 1998 until 2002 and 2005 until 2007, including Controller, Treasurer, Global Head of Technology and Operations, and member of the Management Committee for the firm, as well as Chief Operating Officer for its Institutional Securities Group. From 2002 until 2005, she served as head of global technology, operations and product control at Credit Suisse First Boston, where she was the first woman to serve on its Executive Board.

Currently, Ms. Murray also serves on the boards of financial services firm HSBC Holding plc; Compass, a real estate technology company; and the Irish Arts Center.

"We are delighted to welcome Eileen to Guardian's board as an independent director. Eileen's operational, technological and innovation experience, coupled with her knowledge of the financial markets and corporate strategy, will bring great value to Guardian," said CEO Deanna Mulligan. "We look forward to Eileen sharing her insights as we work to deliver on our mission to be the trusted mutual partner for our customers."

Ms. Murray earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and was awarded an honorary doctoral degree from Manhattan College, where she was the first female graduate to be honored with its De La Salle Medal of Honor.

