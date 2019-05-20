Eileen Tan of Nintex Honoured as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and optimisation, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nintex Senior Manager Eileen Tan to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organisations. Each is recognised for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nintex Senior Manager Eileen Tan to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. At Nintex, Tan leads Asia-Pacific field and partner marketing efforts where she supports more than 130 Nintex Partners to help them successfully market and sell the Nintex Platform to prospective and current customers. Since joining Nintex in 2014, channel demand in the APAC region has grown by 110 percent under Tan’s leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honourees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"Eileen is an incredible leader, colleague and champion for Nintex partners and customers," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We're honoured to have Eileen recognised for her channel impact and for the work she does every day to help companies solve business pain points with the powerful and easy-to-use suite of process management and automation capabilities from Nintex."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list is featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honours influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said The Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honour their achievements."

Tan, originally from Singapore, is a seasoned channel professional with nearly 15 years of experience in the APAC region. She started her career at HP Australia in the South Pacific team before she was quickly promoted to the APAC Japan team. Since then she has held various roles working in all markets of the region. Tan graduated from Monash University with multiple degrees including a Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Communications and a Master of Marketing.

