Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Releases Most Comprehensive Survey of American Sports Bettors to Date

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilers & Krejcik Gaming — a leading, objective source for analysis of the U.S. gaming industry — offers a clearer picture of American sports bettors with the release of its survey, "Why Americans Do (And Don't) Bet On Sports," which surveyed nearly 3,000 Americans covering hundreds of data points related to legal sports betting.

"For all of the hype surrounding the spread of regulated sportsbooks, there's still a massive amount of ambiguity around how Americans will actually interact with legal sports betting," said Chris Grove, a partner at Eilers & Krejcik and director of the firm's sports betting practice. "Our latest survey provides an additional tool for anticipating how consumers are likely to respond to the rapid expansion of state-sanctioned betting on sports."

The survey provides a detailed assessment of four segments of American consumers:

Mainstream Bettors : A composite picture of all active sports bettors in the U.S.

: A composite picture of all active sports bettors in the U.S. Engaged Bettors: Those with the highest involvement in sports betting among active bettors.

Those with the highest involvement in sports betting among active bettors. Interested Non-Bettors: Those who are not active bettors but would consider betting on sports.

Those who are not active bettors but would consider betting on sports. Uninterested Non-Bettors: Those who don't bet now and don't intend to.

Key findings of the survey include:

Professional football is the dominant sport among bettors, with 93% of Mainstream Bettors reporting that they bet on an NFL game in the last 12 months.

41% of Mainstream Bettors are "somewhat satisfied" with their current betting method, and 45% are "extremely satisfied," pointing to a major challenge for legal sportsbooks hoping to win bettors away from bookies and illegal offshore betting sites.

Betting on esports is more popular than some might imagine. 27% of Mainstream Bettors report wagering on an esports event within the last year.

Mainstream Bettors report being the most comfortable betting on sports with a casino brand (70%) or a sports organization (66%). A state lottery brand followed far behind at 47%, with media and fantasy sports brands rounding out the list at 42% each.

The majority (61%) of Interested Non-Bettors (those who don't bet now but would consider it) are female.

40% of Interested Non-Bettors report that legalization would positively influence their attitude toward sports betting. Only 5% of Uninterested Non-Bettors said that legalization would positively impact their attitude toward sports betting.

Sports betting brand preference among Interested Non-Bettors differs markedly from Mainstream Bettors. The top pick among interested non-bettors? Lottery brands (68%), followed by casino brands (50%) and sports organizations (48%). Media brands (27%) and fantasy sports brands (11%) trailed far behind.

About Eilers & Krejcik Gaming:

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming is a California-based boutique research and advisory firm. The firm's work on the U.S. regulated sports betting issue includes a series of 50-state projections that have become the widely accepted basis for discussion of the U.S. market's potential. Recent state-governmental engagements have included West Virginia and Indiana, for which Eilers & Krejcik Gaming provided comprehensive market projections, economic impact projections, and fiscal analyses relating to sports betting and online gambling. For information, visit www.ekgamingllc.com .

