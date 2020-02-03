Einstein Bros. Bagels Celebrates National Pizza Day, Declares Pizza Bagel Has Best Crust in Town

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels is recognizing National Pizza Day the only way they know how... with bagels. Declaring there is no better crust than a fresh-baked bagel, Einstein Bros. Bagels encourages guests to try it out themselves with a special one-time use offer available all week long leading up to National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. Between Monday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 9, Shmear Society Rewards members can redeem one coupon for two Pizza Bagel slices for just $3 with purchase. Guests who are not currently a member can visit www.einsteinbros.com/pizzabagel to claim the offer.

"Our Pizza Bagels are evidence that bagels are truly the best type of pizza crust," said Chad Thompson, Chief Baker and VP of Menu Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "There is nothing better than a fresh-baked bagel slice, topped with a layer of pizza sauce and our meltiest blend of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar, crispy pepperoni and our Italian cheese trio to finish it off."

Guests can enjoy the ultimate pizza and bagel combination in two flavors: Pepperoni or Cheese.

The National Pizza Day offer from Einstein Bros. Bagels can be redeemed at participating locations, excluding license stores inside of colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

