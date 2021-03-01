Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson Health Merger Clears Final Hurdle

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Trade Commission announced today that it will no longer challenge the merger between Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson Health, posing no further barriers for the two historically linked academic medical centers to combine efforts to advance their shared healthcare mission in the region.

"Two non-profit, anchor institutions coming together to preserve access to care and do the right thing by the residents of Philadelphia is a creative solution to ensure Einstein doesn't face the same fate as Hahnemann University Hospital," said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "It's a milestone victory for the city of Philadelphia and for those patients and families we proudly serve."

Klasko said he expects to officially close on the merger within the next six months.

This will expand Jefferson from 14 to 18 hospitals, improve health education and research opportunities and will bring together two of the nation's top inpatient rehabilitation hospitals – the MossRehab/Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute and Jefferson Health- Magee Rehabilitation.

"We are excited to have Einstein and Jefferson come together, as our shared vision will enable us to improve the lives of patients, the health of our communities and enhance our health education and research capabilities," said Ken Levitan, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Einstein Healthcare Network. "By bringing our resources together, we can offer those we care for - particularly the historically underserved populations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County – even greater access to high-quality care."

About Jefferson

Jefferson, located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 30,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients, preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st century careers, and discovering new treatments to define the future of care. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,100 students. Jefferson Health serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet® designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence) and over 40 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region.

About Einstein Healthcare Network

Einstein Healthcare Network is a leading healthcare system with approximately 1,000 licensed beds and 8,800 employees serving the communities of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pa. Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia is the largest independent academic medical center in the Philadelphia region annually training over 3,500 health professional students and 400 residents and fellows in more than 30 accredited programs. Einstein also provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services through Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park, MossRehab, Willowcrest, more than 10 outpatient care centers, and a network of more than 700 primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region.

