Eintracht Frankfurt Leverages Stats Perform's ProVision for a competitive edge

FRANKFURT, Germany and LONDON and CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, today announced an agreement with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, who will be utilising the ProVision platform to support its international recruitment operation.

Having secured European qualification as a result of a fifth-placed league finish in 2020/21, Eintracht Frankfurt is embarking on a new era following the summer appointments of Markus Krösche and Oliver Glasner as Sporting CEO and Head Coach respectively. The new club leadership is looking to technology to give their club a competitive edge.

The club's scouting department will be using ProVision to monitor key recruitment competitions, both domestically and overseas. ProVision will empower Eintracht's team of data analysts to undertake detailed data profiling of prospects, across multiple recruitment markets, through the deep interrogation of Opta event data and advanced Opta Analytics insights.

After making the decision to integrate Stats Perform technology into its scouting operation, Sporting CEO Markus Krösche said: "ProVision will be of great value to us in supporting the execution of our short, medium and long-term player recruitment strategies. The solution will allow us to undertake in-depth analysis of players, using data to identify performance trends, in line with our key recruitment criteria. Consequently, ProVision is a very good addition to our existing scouting structures."

Using hundreds of different data filters, Eintracht's analysts will have the ability to build personalised reports and metrics, allowing them to analyse and compare recruitment targets in line with role-specific KPIs across different areas of the pitch. In addition, the analysts will be able to cross-reference their analytical insights with integrated video, as well as connect to an API to pull data directly from its ProVision reports straight into coding platforms, to streamline offline workflows.

Stephan Hanke, Vice President of Sales in Europe at Stats Perform, added: "We are delighted to be able to support the existing processes in place within Eintracht Frankfurt's scouting department by providing them with access to ProVision. We are passionate about helping clubs optimise their day-to-day operations and by providing a tool which allows recruitment analysts to interrogate hundreds of different Opta events and qualifiers, we can help Eintracht attain new insights into the underlying performance of recruitment prospects across key markets."

ProVision is one of many solutions from Stats Perform, who work with over 500 teams around the world to inform and enhance decision-making across performance analysis, player recruitment and long-term strategic planning through the application of cutting-edge data, analytics, and AI technology and software.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

SOURCE Stats Perform

Related Links

statsperform.com

