EIP Pharma to Host KOL Breakfast Briefing on Potential of Neflamapimod in Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia with Lewy Bodies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma, Inc., a CNS-focused therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) breakfast briefing focused on the potential of neflamapimod in Alzheimer's disease and Dementia with Lewy bodies on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

The event will feature guest speakers Steven E. Arnold, MD, Translational Neurology Head of the Interdisciplinary Brain Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Andrew Budson, MD, Chief, Cognitive & Behavioral Neurology and Associate Chief of Staff for Education, VA Boston Healthcare System who will discuss the role of neuroinflammation and synaptic disfunction in neurodegenerative disease and highlight the potential of neflamapimod to restore neuronal function.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Contact & News section of EIP's website at http://www.eippharma.com/contact-and-news.html. A replay of the webcast will be archived on EIP's website for 30 days following the event.

About EIP Pharma

EIP Pharma, Inc. ( www.eippharma.com ) is a private, Cambridge, MA-based company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics for improved patient benefit. For more information please visit www.eippharma.com .

