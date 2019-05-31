EIP Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
May 31, 2019, 07:00 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma, Inc., a CNS-focused therapeutics company, announced today that company management will present at two investor conferences in June.
Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, June 7th, 2019
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2019
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Contact & News section of EIP's website at http://www.eippharma.com/contact-and-news.html. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on EIP's website for 30 days following the event.
About EIP Pharma
EIP Pharma, Inc. (www.eippharma.com) is a private, Cambridge, MA-based company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics for improved patient benefit. For more information please visit www.eippharma.com.
