EIPC Planning Coordinators Elect New Officers

DIX HILLS, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 2019, the electric system Planning Coordinators that formed the Eastern Interconnection Planning Collaborative (EIPC) announced the election of Keith Daniel, Senior Vice President of Transmission Policy at Georgia Transmission Corporation, to be the Chairman of the EIPC Executive Committee through 2021. David Kelley, Director of Seams and Market Design at the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), was elected to serve as Vice Chairman.

The EIPC was formed by Eastern Interconnection Planning Coordinators to conduct interconnection-wide transmission analysis. The EIPC has successfully completed a U.S. Department of Energy-funded analysis of the electric transmission system in eastern North America looking 20 years into the future, as well as an analysis of the interface between the electric transmission system and the natural gas delivery system. The EIPC also develops transmission system models of combined regional transmission plans and performs analysis on those combined models to identify stress points on the system and identify gaps in the combined plans. The Executive Committee provides strategic leadership to EIPC's continuing studies.

"Interregional coordination of power system planning is a critical element in the work being done by power systems in the Eastern Interconnection to ensure that the individual systems and the whole interconnection continue to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective electricity to the millions of homes and businesses between the Atlantic Ocean and the Rocky Mountains," said Daniel. "The EIPC is a unique and invaluable organization, well-positioned to address the challenges stemming from the rapid transformation of the power industry, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to this effort."

As Senior Vice President of Transmission Policy for Georgia Transmission Corporation, Daniel is responsible for directing transmission policy issues involving Georgia Transmission and its members. He also is responsible for Georgia Transmission's planning functions, tariff and related issues, generation interconnections, system protection, and system reliability. He represents Georgia Transmission on various groups including the North American Transmission Forum, EIPC, and the Southeastern Regional Transmission Planning process.

A native of the Atlanta, Georgia area, Daniel received his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his MBA from Georgia State University. He has been with Georgia Transmission since 1988 and has served in various planning related capacities, including managing the load-serving and bulk system planning areas. Daniel is a Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Georgia. He is married with three sons and is an active member of Journey Church.

As the Director of Seams and Market Design, Kelley is responsible for directing the development and implementation of SPP's transmission and energy markets and cultivating highly effective relationships between SPP, its members, and its neighbors. He started his career with Entergy Arkansas, Inc. in distribution operations and has served in various transmission planning and RTO policy positions since joining SPP in 2008. He also represents SPP as the Vice-Chairman of the Congestion Management Process Council (CMPC).

Kelley holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University, an MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Arkansas. A native Arkansan, he and his wife have three daughters.

Formed under an agreement by 20 planning authorities from the Eastern United States and Canada, the EIPC has developed a "bottom-up" approach to transmission planning, starting with a roll-up of the existing grid expansion plans of electric system planning authorities in the Eastern Interconnection. The EIPC membership includes Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Cube Hydro Carolinas, LLC; Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.; Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Florida, and Duke Energy Progress; Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company; Florida Power & Light Company; Georgia Transmission Corporation (An Electric Membership Corporation); ISO New England, Inc.; JEA; Midcontinent Independent Transmission System Operator, Inc.; Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia; New York Independent System Operator, Inc.; PJM Interconnection; PowerSouth Energy Cooperative; South Carolina Public Service Authority; Southern Company Services Inc., as agent for Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company, and Mississippi Power Company; Southwest Power Pool, Inc.; and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

For more information, visit eipconline.com.

