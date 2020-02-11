eIQ Mobility And Qmerit Partner Nationwide To Simplify EV Fleets Deployments, From EV Feasibility Assessments To Charger Installations

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eIQ Mobility, a trusted platform that drives vehicle fleets into a smart, electric, and cost-effective future, and Qmerit , a nationwide provider of turnkey residential EV charger installations are partnering to provide Fortune 1000 and public fleets with the support they need to allocate a percentage of their fleet to electric vehicles.

With increasing focus on sustainability, many fleet and sustainability managers want to begin phasing in EVs into their fleets. But they must deal with the complexity of working with multiple EV manufacturers, state / federal / utility incentives, charger options, electricity costs, and installers, to decide if and where EVs make sense. Take-home fleets also have extra hurdles due to the complexity of home charging installations and home charging costs. In short, they need turnkey solutions that solve as many EV transition steps as possible.

For fleets, eIQ Mobility provides data-driven decisions to define which vehicles are best suited, which EV makes and models to select, which chargers are needed, what are the cost and sustainability implications, and other strategic EV planning insights. Qmerit streamlines the installation of EV charging stations in the homes of employees, ensuring their company vehicles are fully charged each morning.

Sila Kiliccote, CEO of eIQ Mobility said, "Fleet and sustainability leaders are working to solve highly complex operational, financial and sustainability decisions when considering EVs. eIQ Mobility simplifies this complexity by using existing fleet data to create powerful EV feasibility assessments for our clients. To date, Fortune 1000 fleets have trusted us with 45,000+ vehicles and data from 300 million miles of driving to help them make EV decisions."

"We are excited to provide an EV charging concierge program that makes it easy for fleet managers to get chargers installed at their employees' homes," said Ken Sapp, Qmerit GM of Energy and EV Solutions. "Qmerit has installed thousands of EV chargers in homes across the U.S. and we are pleased to bring our experience and expertise to make this process simple for fleet managers."

eIQ Mobility and Qmerit are partnering to provide a seamless experience for clients, from fleet EV feasibility assessment, to charger implementation, through cost and carbon reporting. This program provides a turnkey process from evaluation, prioritization, implementation and post-installation reporting.

To find out more visit eIQ Mobility or Qmerit.com/EVnetwork.

ABOUT eIQ MOBILITY

eIQ Mobility, headquartered in Silicon Valley, built a trusted platform that drives vehicle fleets into a smart, electric, and cost-effective future. The company's goal is to completely de-risk fleet migration from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. Zero-Emissions Mobility. Zero-Risk. The eIQ Mobility team of highly skilled data scientists, developers, and experts in energy optimization, utilities and EVs works with Fortune 1000 and public clients, and has completed EV feasibility assessments for 45,000+ vehicles, 2.5+ million trips and over 300 million miles driven. Customers include package delivery, cable, technology, food, beverage, retail, distribution, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and several utilities. For more information, please visit www.eiqmobility.com .

ABOUT QMERIT

Qmerit is a nationwide provider of residential EV charger installations due to its seamless and efficient technology platform that connects EV buyers and corporate fleet managers seeking home EV charger installations with certified installers in their area.

Premier companies, such as Chevrolet, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI, Enel X, Electrify America, and ChargePoint refer to Qmerit's nationwide network of certified installers to provide high-quality EV charger installations. Based on Qmerit's 2019 Net Promoter Score, 96% of respondents would recommend Qmerit to their friends and colleagues. Qmerit continues to innovate by delivering the industry's first concierge installation service for Jaguar's I-PACE and BMW's 530e with inductive wireless charging and by aggregating the purchase volume of its installers to negotiate deep discounts on parts and equipment; thereby, lowering the cost of EV charger installations. To learn more, visit us at Qmerit.com/EVnetwork.

