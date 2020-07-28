eir selects EXFO service assurance for its 3G, 4G & 5G networks

Connecting Ireland with best-in-class mobile service experience

DUBLIN and QUEBEC CITY, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - eir (LSE: EIR), Ireland's principal communications company, and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today a multi-year partnership for the development and optimization of eir's 3G and 4G mobile services as well as the rollout of its 5G network, the largest in Ireland.

eir provides a comprehensive range of advanced voice, data, broadband and ICT services to the residential, small business, enterprise and public sector markets. As part of the operator's ongoing investments in service quality for over one million subscribers, and following a competitive tender process, eir selected the following EXFO Nova service assurance solutions for end-to-end network performance analytics and troubleshooting:

Nova Explorer provides deep end-to-end troubleshooting (from RAN to core), identification of root causes for customer complaints, and detection of quality degradations over multi-technology networks.

These solutions are part of EXFO's recently launched Nova Adaptive Service Assurance (A|SA) , the first intelligent automation platform enabling mobile network operators to deliver ultra-reliable and high-quality service experience in 4G and 5G environments.

"eir is by far the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland and we are committed to keeping Ireland connected, including launching the country's first 4G network and the continued expansion of Ireland's largest 5G network," said Guillaume Duhaze, eir Chief Technology Officer. "We chose EXFO as our partner because of the end-to-end capabilities of their service assurance solutions, as well as their shared focus on innovation to deliver fast, high-quality service to our over one million subscribers."

"We are delighted to partner with eir to assure best-in-class mobile experience for their subscribers, whether on 3G, 4G or 5G networks," said Abdelkrim Benamar, EXFO Vice President of Service Assurance, Systems and Services, "Network performance is now the key differentiator for mobile operators, and EXFO is committed to equipping them with the new breed of service assurance technologies required to cut through the complexity and reveal previously invisible problems."

About eir

eir is the largest provider of fixed line telecommunications services in Ireland, offering broadband, voice, TV and data services to residential, small business, enterprise and government segments. eir is by far the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland and has begun a €1 billion capital investment programme to build the very best network experience for its customers.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

