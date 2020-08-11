Eisai Pharmaceuticals to Make the ON3 Next-Generation Life-Science and Lifestyle Campus its U.S. Headquarters

"Eisai is a human health care company. This ON3 Eisai workplace will bring the Eisai community together in one place and drive a culture of new scientific horizons and entrepreneurial innovation," says Tatsuyuki Yasuno, President of Eisai Inc. "We draw inspiration from our patients and passion from our people. We break barriers every day. Our workplace will too."

The reinvigoration of the former Hoffmann-La Roche headquarters campus represents New Jersey's largest redevelopment project and has brought together a mix of pharmaceutical (Eisai Inc.), research and development (Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation), medical education (Hackensack-Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, and Seton Hall University's Graduate College of Nursing and School of Health and Medical Sciences), and diagnostics (Quest Diagnostics) companies all on one thriving life science campus, creating what is known as a Bio-ecosystem. In addition, massive expansion and creative urban planning integrates office, retail, fitness, restaurant, entertainment, residential, and lodging space to this new innovation hub.

Prism Capital Partners, owners Eugene Diaz and Edwin Cohen, is the real estate developer for the 116-acre ON3 site. Eisai will fully occupy 200 Metro Boulevard, the campus' flagship LEED Gold certified office tower.

"We are excited to welcome Eisai Inc. as the first biopharmaceutical company to this thriving center for healthcare," says Diaz. Cohen adds, "Eisai brings exceptional scientific and business expertise to this ever-expanding center for New Jersey and global business in a lease that has brought the Campus to 100% occupancy."

The new, 15-story, ON3 Eisai Inc. location features significant space to offer a workplace-of-the-future for the existing employee population and allow for company expansion. This state of the art building and campus will ultimately bring all of Eisai's New Jersey-based employees together in one place and foster extensive employee engagement and collaboration.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at https://us.eisai.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Eisai Inc.

Patricia Councill

551-262-2686

[email protected]

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eisai.com

