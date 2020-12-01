Eisner Institute for Spiritual Studies: 100% On-Line Institute Has Unique New Programs in Spiritual Psychology, Buddhist Psychology, Holistic Psychology, Health Psychology and Parapsychology Counseling

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisner Institute for Spiritual Studies (EISS) is proud to announce new graduate programs in Spiritual Psychology.

The spiritual studies programs are offered at the Doctorate (Ph.D.) level. The programs are focused on Spiritual Psychology, Buddhist Psychology, Holistic Psychology, Health Psychology, and Parapsychology Counseling.

Don Eisner, Ph.D., JD., Dean says, "Our programs allow for expansion and integration of various psychotherapeutic and counseling modalities with Spiritual and Buddhist principles and concepts. The asynchronous programs are particularly beneficial to graduates who are involved in alternative therapies, counseling, life coaching, consulting and teaching."

EISS understands the needs of students who may be working part or full time. Thus, the 100% on-line program accommodates students who otherwise would need to travel long distances, or give up their current employment.

There is no dissertation or thesis, but rather a capstone project. Each program can be completed in two years. There is no residency requirement.

Some of the course offerings are as follows:

Buddhist Pathway, Transcendence and Self Actualization, Spirituality and Mental Health, Mindfulness Based Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Buddhism and Analytic therapy, Intuition and counseling, Applied Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Law and Ethics, Life after Life, psychoneuroimmunology, Intuitive Counseling, Shamanism, Spirituality and Mental Health, Mind Brain and Consciousness.

The mission of the Eisner Institute for Spiritual Studies (EISS) is to provide high-quality, on-line instruction in the field of spiritual psychology at the Doctoral level. EISS is dedicated to promoting a culturally and an intellectually diverse learning environment for students who are educationally qualified and motivated to work independently.

For further information please contact us at: Don Eisner at 818-788-6512 or [email protected] http://www.eisnerinstitute.org

