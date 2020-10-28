EisnerAmper And REdirect Consulting Enter Into Real Estate Advisory Strategic Alliance

"This collaboration represents a tremendous opportunity for clients to gain access to EisnerAmper's advisory expertise alongside REdirect's 20-plus years of hands-on real estate technology experience. We're excited to work with EisnerAmper's outstanding team and further assist real estate organizations gain unmatched efficiencies, improve controls and reduce risk," said Josh Malinoff, Principal at REdirect Consulting.

Having previously worked with several mutual clients, both firms saw the potential to offer real estate companies the deep internal controls and financial systems expertise of EisnerAmper, along with the real estate management software implementation, optimization and support offered by REdirect.

"One of the most valuable and unique aspects of this relationship is that we can help real estate owners, operators and real estate private equity funds both manage and utilize their financial data to enhance the information they provide to investors and the capital markets," said Lisa Knee, Co-Leader of EisnerAmper's national Real Estate practice and national leader of the Real Estate Private Equity Group. "This ground-up approach will give them a huge advantage in the marketplace."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has more than 200 partners and principals and 1,900-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About REdirect Consulting

REdirect Consulting is a leading provider of real estate technology solutions with an international presence. Offering implementations, business consulting and support, REdirect is home to some of the most skilled and experienced real estate technology consultants in the world. With a demonstrated record assisting hundreds of real estate clients, we use our industry expertise and market intelligence to create the best solution based on your unique needs, challenges and objectives. Whether an international real estate investment firm or a family-owned property management company, we have the tools, experience and dedication to find and craft the software solution for any client. For more information, please visit redirectconsulting.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

