Eitan Group Appoints CEO of North American Subsidiary

NETANYA, Israel, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced that Roger Massengale has been appointed CEO of Eitan Group North America.

Massengale's appointment signals Eitan Group's move into directly marketing its infusion product suite in North America.

"While we previously worked through distribution partners with Q Core's flagship Sapphire system in North America, Eitan Group is now in a position to connect directly with the market. We are taking a comprehensive approach to infusion therapy with our three affiliate companies," explained Boaz Eitan, CEO of Eitan Group. "Roger is an established player and incredibly knowledgeable in this industry; his experience and network within the industry will be paramount in helping expand our operations across North America, providing end-to-end solutions."

Roger joins the company with more than 20 years of industry experience. He has over 100 U.S. and foreign patents in pain management and drug delivery and co-wrote the ISO standard for disposable infusion pumps.

"Infusion therapy in both the hospital and home requires an upgrade. We are in the midst of a shift to value-based care, in which improving patient outcomes while reducing costs are a major part of the healthcare equation. As such, the equipment used, whether in the hospital or at home, must work to improve the current standard of care," said Massengale. "I am excited to join Eitan Group to lead our direct sales in North America and feel confident that we can deliver innovative and intuitive systems that both healthcare providers and patients need."

The Eitan Group subsidiary, based in Southern California, will lead all customer support activities on the ground in North America, including hardware and software support, system training and installations for the company's products and services. Further, Massengale will be responsible for building the commercial infrastructure to support Eitan Group's sales and development efforts in the region.

Eitan Group companies Q Core Medical, Avoset Health and Sorrel Medical offer infusion therapy solutions to meet patient and provider needs in a variety of settings. Q Core provides its robust Sapphire system to the hospital and homecare markets; Sorrel Medical offers pharma partners a flexible wearable platform for new biologic drugs; Avoset Health will provide dedicated infusion solutions for the homecare market.

Massengale was previously the VP and GM of Avanos Medical and Halyard Health, where he led large sales and marketing teams in pain management and infusion therapy. Roger was also previously the VP of business development and R&D at I-Flow Corporation.

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on patient-centered care and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

Follow The Eitan Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Relations Contact:

Nicole Grubner

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8011

nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Eitan Group