Eitan Group Partners With InfuSystem to Provide Expert Service Across North America for Sapphire Infusion Pump Range

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced a service partnership with InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the U.S. and Canada. The companies will cooperate to offer improved repair services to Eitan Group's suite of infusion systems in the US and Canada, including its flagship Sapphire infusion system.

The partnership is expected to significantly shorten the time it takes to repair Sapphire Infusion Pumps, while reducing costs to the end user at the same time. With InfuSystem's flexible Sapphire service and repair pricing, Sapphire users can choose from both flat and a la carte service and repair. In addition, most Sapphire repairs at InfuSystem will be completed within three business days, reducing "down time" for infusion pump fleets.

"Our partnership with Eitan Group will create savings and improve satisfaction for hospitals and homecare pharmacies," said InfuSystem CEO Rich DiIorio. "As a trusted partner in our industry, InfuSystem services thousands of infusion pumps every month, prioritizing patient safety by delivering our best-in-class infusion pump service, repair, and expertise to healthcare providers in all 50 States and Canada. We are excited to collaborate with Eitan Group on this new service partnership."

"InfuSystem has a well-established, nationwide repair and service offering, with long-standing expertise in the industry. With a focus on quality, InfuSystem will provide an efficient, compliant, and cost-effective service and repair option to our customers," said CEO of Eitan Group North America Roger Massengale. "Eitan Group prides itself on being a service-oriented organization, and we are always searching for ways to streamline service options for our customers. Our new partnership with InfuSystem will result in a lower total cost of ownership for our devices, which translates into savings for our customers."

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with data on over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

Follow The Eitan Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE American LLC under the symbol INFU.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

