ej4 Announces New Features to Thinkzoom LMS

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ej4, a leading provider in online video training solutions, has announced the upcoming launch of their redesigned LMS, Thinkzoom. The launch is expected at the end of September.

The updated version of Thinkzoom pushes ej4 deeper into the competitive LMS landscape. While Thinkzoom system enhancements are pushed out regularly (advanced reporting,The Quad, competency based Learning Tracks, and in-course note taking), this release offers exciting new features. "We're always looking for ways to create the most user-friendly LMS available, and to provide features that help you reach your business goals and truly change behavior," says Tom Lynch, Chief Technology Officer. "The feedback we receive from clients is the leading reason behind the changes and upgrades we make to benefit our clients and users."

Some of the new features and system enhancements users can expect to see in the updated version of Thinkzoom include:

Management of classroom training : Administrators can create and schedule instructor-led courses in Thinkzoom. Users can self-enroll or be auto-enrolled by administrators. Attendance is tracked in the system and, as with all ej4 content, learners can earn points for internal competition.

Customizable dashboard : Users and administrators can arrange their dashboard layout in any order, putting the most meaningful items up front. This creates a personalized experience that allows users to keep up to date with all their training needs in an easy to use format.

Course catalog search: The improved search functionality displays topics and sub-topics in an easy to use format. This makes it easier for users to find the courses they need by searching relevant keywords in our catalog.

"Thinkzoom is the perfect solution for any organization looking to create better training engagement," explains Ryan Eudy, CEO. "With the latest updates to Thinkzoom, we have the features to compete in the rapidly changing LMS industry. Having a scalable LMS included at no charge with all of our ej4 content give us the ability to offer something that is not seen in the industry."

About ej4

Since 2004, ej4 has delivered the unexpected in eLearning. Our unique style of microlearning videos combines traditional instructional design with adult learning theories, delivered via contemporary video design methods. Our modern learning management system is simple, intuitive, and mobile so employees have the freedom to learn anywhere, anytime. Find out more information about how ej4 delivers 'Everything but Ordinary' training solutions at https://www.ej4.com.

