EK Celebrates 50th Anniversary in Manufacturing with Big Change

FALL RIVER, Wis., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EK, an industry-leading contract manufacturing company located in the heart of Wisconsin, launched a fresh-faced branding campaign and new website to match their incredible growth over the last several years. EK has been quietly growing, incorporating new capabilities, expanding their team, and making a huge impact on the Fall River community through economic growth and youth apprenticeship programs.

"It's all about respect," says Gary Errthum, Founder and CEO of EK. "It's about working together and showing respect no matter what your job or title is," Errthum explains when describing EK's key to success. There's no doubt it's working as EK has grown to encompass over 200,000 sq. ft. across two state-of-the-art facilities housing two major divisions: their core business, Complete Manufacturing, and their newest Power Products line. With a team of over 200 people working across three shifts, EK outmatches its competition in comprehensive machining, fabrication, welding, assembly, powder coating, and power system protection products like large-scale generator enclosures.

EK's sales and development team set out to re-launch the company's brand to match their success in mid-2020. "Incorporating our history and emphasis on quality was really important to the project." Says Dan Weinberger, Director of Sales and Estimating. Steve Slack, Vice President of Operations, echoes this sentiment: "It's not just about what we do, it's how and why we do it. We work really hard to create a culture of respect, education, and pride, and that shows in our end product."

The team spent several months leading up to their 50th anniversary diving into their history, evaluating their customer feedback, and working with EK employees to find the right balance of modern, bold design while still honoring their past. "One of our biggest goals for our 50-year anniversary was to give our brand a new look that represents who we are and what we do," Weinberger commented. EK's new logo unifies their two divisions under the singular and strong moniker: EK.

EK's team modernized the iconic trailer element from their old logo by updating it's curved lines to a more assertive and bold look and embedding it directly in their business name, marking the bedrock of the company. Each letter pushes forward, matching the movement of the trailer mark, signifying their continuous growth and innovation. Every element of EK's new logo comes together to show where they started: working with transportation trailers in the agricultural industry, to where they've come: a full-scale, state-of-the-art contract manufacturing business.

True to their business model, EK kept their customers at the forefront of the rebranding initiative, choosing to upgrade their website to a user-friendly, UX/UI backed web experience thoughtfully designed to educate the public on their capabilities and culture. The new and improved EKMachine.com launched on January 12, 2021.

"We're just getting started," says Errthum when asked what the future holds for EK. "If you're going to work for 40 years, like I always said, you've got to enjoy what you do. Because then it's not a job, it's a hobby."

About EK

Since 1970, EK has been a leading supplier of manufactured steel components and assemblies to several industries throughout the United States and worldwide. EK combines adaptable, advanced manufacturing equipment and quality-focused processes with expert manufacturers, engineers, and diligent project management to meet or exceed customer expectations on every project, every time. For more information about EK, please visit ekmachine.com . Follow us on Facebook @ekmachine and LinkedIn @ek-machine-company.

