Ekinops and Passman Meet Demands of "Bandwidth Hungry" Hospitality Customers

Ekinops (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 network solutions, and international hospitality digital service specialists, Passman, today announced the availability of true 1Gb services-enabling routers, which will further enhance quality of service (QoS) delivery for Wi-Fi guest access services.

The upgrade marks the next stage in an enduring collaboration between the two companies and will enable Passman to meet the increasing data demands of hospitality customers with smart bandwidth management and higher capacity on-premises equipment.

"Serving a variety of customers from boutique hotels to international chains means we must meet a range of connectivity demands. In an industry where the customer is always first, reliability is key," comments Frédéric Lévy, Passman Group CEO. "Ekinops' OneAccess branded solution enables us to load and manage traffic smartly, ensuring we consistently deliver the highest possible quality of service, prioritizing and re-channelling capacity as needed. Since the beginning, the Ekinops team has been reactive, flexible and an invaluable partner supporting our international expansion."

Over the past three years, Passman's connectivity solution for the hospitality industry has benefited from the introduction of Ekinops' OneAccess product range (ONE540, ONE1540, ONE2510), which will now be joined by the ONE521 and ONE2511 OneOS6-based enterprise routers.

At the occasion of the EquipHotel Conference in Paris, November 11-15, hoteliers and other hospitality stakeholders can learn more about the Ekinops end-to-end solution, which is already field proven with a less than 1% breakdown rate.

"In our time working with Passman, customers' appetites for bandwidth have soared, as guests and consumers spend more time online accessing increasingly data hungry services," comments Pravin Mirchandani, CMO of Ekinops France. "To maintain service control, prioritization and management is key. Our collaboration with Passman has resulted in increasingly sophisticated, dynamic on-premises solutions that minimize data packet loss and jitter, ensuring high-priority, time-sensitive applications are appropriately supported. We look forward to exhibiting together at next week's conference to showcase how the solution has been tailored specifically for the complex connectivity needs of the hospitality sector."

About EKINOPS

Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of two highly complementary product sets. One, marketed under the Ekinops 360 brand name, provides a single, fully integrated platform for metro, regional, and long-haul applications. The other, marketed under the OneAccess brand name, provides a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 network functions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops’ solutions enable them to deploy today in the knowledge that they can seamlessly migrate to an open virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, with operations in 4 continents; Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange - is headquartered in Lannion, France, and Ekinops Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is incorporated in the USA.

About Passman

Created in 1995 by Frédéric Lévy and his two co-founders, Passman is today the leader in France in Wi-Fi guest-access for the hospitality sector.

Passman offers a complete range of products based on IP: Wi-Fi, IPTV, digital signage, chromecast and VoIP. All its products are internally developed, which enables Passman to provide all-in-one solutions to customers, including equipments, installation, monitoring, technical support and communication tools.

Passman equips more than 5,000 customers in France and worldwide. It is present in 72 countries and is strongly developing its international footprint thanks to both organic and external growth.

For more information, visit www.passman.fr

