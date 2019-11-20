Ekinops Celebrates MEF Technology Solutions Award Win

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading provider of open, future-proof and flexible network solutions to service providers, has been recognised with a Technology Solutions Award at the 2019 MEF Awards, which took place during the leading industry conference, MEF19 in Los Angeles.

Ekinops' solution was ranked first in the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) category, attesting to the company's clear leadership in the virtualization of customer premise equipment.

MEF is a global industry association and its prestigious awards programme is the largest in the world covering emerging dynamic network services. The 2019 MEF Awards program recognizes service, application, technology, and professional excellence in the global community committed to delivering innovative solutions that are optimized for the digital economy.

Commenting on the award win, Didier Brédy, Chief Executive Officer at Ekinops, said: "We are extremely proud that our virtualization software technology has been recognized by the industry. MEF received dozens of submissions from leading-edge vendors, and we are delighted to see that our solution stood out. Innovation is at the heart of our strategy and we have invested early in the virtualization space. We spend around 20% of our revenue on research and development (R&D). This award acknowledges the vision and the quality of innovation delivered by our outstanding R&D team."

The award puts the spotlight on Ekinops' enablement of Virtual Network Functions (VNF)-based business services through its programmable OneAccess Open Virtualization Platform (OVP) and its OneOS6 software suite, which have been designed to enable operators to take charge of their migration to virtualized services, free from vendor lock-in and at a pace they dictate.

Didier Brédy adds: "Major service providers around the world have already selected our OVP and OneOS6 solutions. They rely on us to provide the solutions that enable them to launch new and innovative enterprise services to meet the needs of businesses operating in a digital economy. Our objective is to be the operators' partner of choice for next-generation virtualization solutions. This recognition from MEF reaffirms our position as an industry leader in this area."

