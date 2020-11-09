Ekinops Chosen by Swisscom for Access Network Virtualization Software

PARIS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a network access and virtualization specialist, today announces that Swisscom (Bern/CH), a leading ICT company in Switzerland, has selected Ekinops to deliver a new virtualized network solution on uCPE (universal Customer Premises Equipment).

The Ekinops innovative solution, part of its Compose software portfolio, will make Swisscom the first in Switzerland to offer an agile branch connectivity solution to enterprise customers, based on virtualization technology, without disrupting existing services. The solution is comprised of the Ekinops fully open NFVi (Network Function Virtualization infrastructure), OneOS6-LIM middleware (Operating System and Local Infrastructure Manager), allowing access to an extensive catalog of certified VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions). This gives Swisscom the flexibility to select any white-box CPE hardware and choose from a range of third-party and Ekinops VNFs, as well as freeing them from vendor lock-in and simplifying supplier management.

"We have been really impressed with Ekinops' expertise and innovation in branch office connectivity and look forward to delivering this truly open and simple-to-deploy solution" comments Reto Baschera, SVP Marketing B2B at Swisscom. "The agility and close support we've experienced with Ekinops has streamlined our migration towards an SDN model, allowing us to futureproof our network and expand our service offering."

With embedded OneOS6 routing functionality, the solution frees up valuable processing capacity for other VNFs, facilitating more efficient resource utilization and high-speed connectivity of up to 10 Gbps for end users. As a real turnkey solution, the OneOS6-LIM software comes with the powerful embedded Design Studio for simple configuration and troubleshooting of VNF service chains. With zero-touch provisioning, it also significantly shortens time to market from design to service delivery.

"This deal proves that the business case for NFV is no longer theoretical, it's real," adds Frank Dedobbeleer, VP Group Sales EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "Ekinops has long championed innovation in network virtualization so this is a particularly promising and exciting partnership. Swisscom is known for its forward-thinking and innovation based on the latest network technology. This solution will enable yet another tier-1 service provider to continue to innovate at the highest level with Ekinops advanced virtualization software without interrupting its everyday service delivery."

The full deployment of the software solution within the Live Network of Swisscom will start early 2021.

