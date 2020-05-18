Ekinops Obtains Additional Financing in the Form of a €12 Million State-guaranteed Loan

PARIS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, has drawn up a term sheet with its bank partners with a view to obtaining a new €12 million credit facility.

The loan, 90% of which is guaranteed by the French state under the PGE state-guaranteed loan scheme (ministerial orders of March 23 and April 17, 2020 awarding the state guarantee to credit institutions and finance companies, implementing Article 6 of Law no. 2020-289 of March 23, 2020), will have a maturity of one year with optional extension for up to five additional years (May 2026) at the Company's discretion.

Meanwhile, US subsidiary Ekinops Corp. has obtained USD 596,000 of financing under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a scheme offered to SMEs by the Small Business Administration (SBA) in tandem with State governors to help them get through the crisis. This loan is granted for a maximum two-year term with a six-month payment deferral.

