Ekinops Opens New US Office

EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport equipment and router solutions for service providers and telecom operators, today announces the opening of a new North America Headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, USA.

The new facility marks the next phase in the company's North American expansion following its acquisition of OneAccess Networks in September 2017. Combining the firm's expertise in optical transport and network access under one roof enables Ekinops Corp. to support its growing customer base with greater operational agility and efficiency.

As a result of the growing success of Ekinops in North America, the company continues to invest in the USA and is building a stronger team to address and support carriers of all sizes.

"Ekinops' new US headquarters in Rockville will enable us to take our success in North America to the next level" comments Ekinops Chief Executive Officer Didier Brédy. "Ekinops Corp. is thriving and has reported stronger growth than in other geographies and we are confident about future prospects. The market opportunity created by combining our optical and network access capabilities is significant, so it makes sense to bring our specialists together in a new facility. We have a lot of confidence in the value that our solutions continue to deliver to service providers worldwide and the US is a clear growth market for Ekinops where we will continue to invest."

The new office will support all main business functions and house a lab, a 7/24 hour support function, equipment spares depot, a training facility and provide additional administrative office space.

