Ekinops Redefines Optical Network Capacity for Major Czech Telecom Service Provider, itself s.r.o

PARIS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading provider of carrier-grade optical transport and network access solutions to service providers, has been selected by itself s.r.o., a major telecom service provider in the Czech Republic, to provide additional metropolitan network capacity via its optical backbone and between its strategic data center hubs in Brno and Ivančice.

The advanced DWDM data center solution utilizes Ekinops' FlexRate™ high capacity optical transport platform, operating at 200 Gbps, and aggregates multiple 10GbE clients together with 100GbE traffic on the same alien wavelength, dramatically lowering the cost-per-bit and network OPEX.

"Ekinops was the only vendor that could provide a platform capable of aggregating multiple 10Gbps services together with 100Gbps into a high bit-rate signal," said Martin Janda, CTO, itself s.r.o. "The technical knowledge of the Ekinops' team was unsurpassed, and the solution was impressively cost effective. The additional network capacity has future-proofed our network substantially; we are now able to continue to scale our services in line with the bandwidth requirements of our residential and business."

Ekinops' FlexRate technology allows service providers to select, on a per-application basis, the line rate that best meets their needs and to modify that line rate to enable additional capacity to be added to the network as customer demand for bandwidth increases.

Ekinops' FlexRate can operate on either dual fiber or single fiber networks, regardless of line speed, allowing itself s.r.o. to use the same platform for both applications, providing both new levels of operational simplicity and flexibility to the Czech service provider.

"Much of the Czech economy depends on the connectivity services provided by itself s.r.o., so it is vital that its network capacity stays well ahead of customer demand," comments Frank Dedobbeleer, VP Group Sales EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "This is another example of how our optical transport solutions are enabling service providers to redefine the limits of their optical networks, driving down costs and increasing flexibility at the same time."

itself s.r.o. serves a huge and varied customer base, providing its own optical backbone network that stretches for 2,200km across the Czech Republic. It also provides critical data center services to other operators, as well as distributing internet and IPTV to 40,000 business and residential customers in 47 cities and villages.

Following the initial implementation, awarded to Ekinops following a competitive tender in 2018, the solution has been expanded to utilize Ekinops' 600Gbps FlexRate module to connect a variety of new locations across the country. The same FlexRate solution with a single carrier 400Gbps will be implemented on a newly built, high capacity DWDM system based on EKINOPS 360 platform, scheduled for build during the autumn of 2019.

