Ekinops' SixSq joins 5G-EMERGE to build solutions for the satellite-enabled 5G media market

A consortium of 20 companies from six European countries will collaborate on developing the distributed edge technology and service-delivery features. SixSq's contribution includes leading the demonstration work package and providing the edge-to-cloud software infrastructure based on its Nuvla.io B2B SaaS platform and marketplace of containerised applications, as well as its open source NuvlaEdge software.

SixSq CEO Marc-Elian Bégin said, "leveraging satellite broadcast and 5G is a great opportunity to deliver the right high-density content at the right location with the right customization. However, this requires fine-tuned orchestration of the entire value chain and this is what SixSq edge-to-cloud software provides. We are no stranger to big challenges posed by ESA and EBU and are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of edge-to-cloud, bringing together the space sector, 5G and multi-media content delivery."

"The 5G-Emerge project is yet another example of Ekinops' long commitment towards software innovation as a mean to add value to the telecommunications sector," commented Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer & VP R&D at Ekinops. "We are looking forward to helping set the bar in 5G services and content delivery."

For SixSq, this project is a unique opportunity to showcase its edge computing software's ability to orchestrate complex scenarios for a range of new commercial use-cases, ranging from maritime, vehicle, public transport, 5G and building applications. Working with market leaders in their domain, Nuvla.io will manage apps across the edge-to-cloud continuum.

For more information, visit: sixsq.com and http://www.ekinops.com/

