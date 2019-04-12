Ekinops: Update on the Possible Aquisition of Alcatel Submarine Networks

PARIS, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following press reports, Ekinops (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069) has announced, on 18 October 2018, that had initiated preliminary discussions with Nokia Corporation regarding a possible acquisition of Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

Since that date, we have continued to investigate the possible acquisition of ASN and have been discussing potential deal terms with Nokia Corporation.

However no agreement has been reached with Nokia and the discussions have now been discontinued.

