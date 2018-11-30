Eko Greenlights Interactive Series Timeline With Kimmy Gatewood As Director And Starring Rachel Crow, Donald Faison, Genevieve Hannelius And Sammi Hanratty

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko, the trailblazing leader in interactive video entertainment and storytelling, announces Timeline, a digital adventure series produced by Will Gluck's Olive Bridge Entertainment and developed in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Created and written by two-time Blacklist screenwriter Neal Dusedau, executive produced by Scott S. Kramer for Olive Bridge, and directed entirely by Kimmy Gatewood (GLOW), the series will consist of four, 15-minute episodes that invite viewers to influence and experience the storyline through Eko's patented, next-generation interactive streaming technology. Timeline, launching in 2019, was developed under the auspices of a strategic joint venture between Walmart and Eko, dedicated to original, interactive video entertainment.

Timeline asks, what would you do if you could see tomorrow's Instagram feed today?

A) Save your ex-best friend from a horrible oral report?

B) Surprise your crush by knowing he loves bird watching?

C) Do a favor for the kid who knows where the biggest party of the year is going to be?

Quandaries exactly like this are what high schooler Dee (Rachel Crow, Schooled, The X-Factor) faces in Timeline, when she drops her phone in the toilet and inherits the ultimate superpower -- her social media feed begins displaying posts from 24 hours in the future. Throughout the series, Dee uses this social media treasure trove to try to "hack" her high school experience to her advantage. Along the way, she navigates the pitfalls of home and school, with Principal Anderson (Donald Faison, Scrubs), current and ex-besties Sara (Sammi Hanratty, Shameless) and Marti (Genevieve Hannelius, American Vandal, Dog with a Blog), and her mom, (Ryan Michelle Bathe, This is Us).

It'll be up to viewers to decide how Dee feels and acts in a variety of situations. Each choice shapes her character and determines whether her social media omnipotence will turn her into the ultimate mean girl or everyone's BFF. In the end, your choices will determine how true Dee is to herself, and guide her quest to find out why her former friend Marti is banning her from the party of the year.

"We all felt like some people had secret cheat codes to get through school," said Yoni Bloch, CEO of Eko. "This concept is tailor-made for the interactive format, and we're beyond thrilled to partner with such dynamic storytellers as Neal Dusedau and Kimmy Gatewood to bring it to life."

Timeline is slated to debut in 2019 and will be available for free via HelloEko.com, the Eko Presents app for iOS and Android, and other popular digital platforms.

Eko and Walmart recently announced a joint venture to develop original interactive content, and more details are available here . It was also previously announced that brothers Mark and Jay Duplass and Eko have partnered on a multi-series deal. Former CBS senior executive Nancy Tellem is an Eko investor, and serves as a chairman to the company. Tribeca Film Festival and Executive Producer Jane Rosenthal, and Sony Entertainment former CEO Michael Lynton also sit on Eko's Board of Directors.

About Eko

Eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. Eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through HelloEko.com, affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. Eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using Eko's platform.

About Olive Bridge Entertainment

Olive Bridge Entertainment is a film, television and media production company based in Los Angeles, CA, with production deals at Sony Pictures and ABC Studios. Founded in 2010 by writer/director Will Gluck, the company has produced films including the Gluck-directed EASY A, FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS and ANNIE, as well as the Screen Gems film ABOUT LAST NIGHT. Olive Bridge's most recent release was the live-action/animation hybrid family movie PETER RABBIT, which has grossed $350 million worldwide to date for Columbia Pictures and spawned a sequel currently in production and scheduled for release in 2020. On the television side, Olive Bridge currently has pilots in development and production for HULU, Apple, ABC, USA Network, Complex and Freeform. Past television credits include Michael J. Fox's television comeback for NBC, Laurie Metcalf-starring family sitcom THE McCARTHYS for CBS, and the Annie-nominated animated series MOONBEAM CITY for Comedy Central. Olive Bridge Digital also has a joint venture with Sony and interactive media company EKO to produce a slate of digital interactive experiences and programming including the Webby Award-winning THAT MOMENT WHEN.

