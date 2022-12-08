Eko Named to 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150

Eko's AI-powered smart stethoscopes recognized for innovation in heart disease detection three years in-a-row

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko , a digital health company applying machine learning in the fight against heart and lung disease, today announced that it was named to the 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 list . This is the third consecutive year that Eko has been included in the list of 150 of the most promising, private digital healthcare companies in the world.

Eko Devices, Inc. Eko's AI-powered smart stethoscopes recognized for innovation in heart disease detection three years in-a-row

Recognized in the Screening, Monitoring, and Diagnostics category, Eko's technology combines the latest advancements in machine learning with one of the most familiar medical devices in the world: the stethoscope. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) with its smart stethoscopes, Eko has pioneered detection tools that can identify indicators of heart disease in seconds, so patients can get the treatment they need sooner. Eko trained this AI on its proprietary repository of clinically validated heart sounds, one of the largest of its kind in the world.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of Eko and the rest of the winners."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

"It's an honor that Eko's innovations in cardiopulmonary disease detection continue to be recognized by CB Insights," said Connor Landgraf, Co-founder & CEO of Eko. "With five FDA clearances in our portfolio to date, we're just beginning to unlock the potential of interpreting non-invasive cardiac and pulmonary signals through digital auscultation and applied machine learning. Eko is committed to impacting patient care in a meaningful way by providing digital tools that solve important clinical problems."

Recent company milestones

About Eko

Eko, a digital health company, is advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko is headquartered in Oakland, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Eko Media Contact

Alexander Romero-Wilson

[email protected]

906.399.0957

CB Insights Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Eko